Acrisure reveals top team at Eleven Network after senior departures

US broking consolidator Acrisure has moved to put in place a new leadership team at its Eleven Network arm, following a raft of senior departures as first reported by Insurance Age.

Yesterday, Insurance Age revealed that Andy Fairchild, non-executive retail broking advisor and chairman networks, David Bruce, Acrisure UK chief operating officer and network CEO, Dawn Derbyshire, Eleven managing director and Paul Sykes, Eleven COO, had left the business.

Acrisure acquired the appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services in June last year, rebranding it “Eleven Network”.

Hobson is new CEO

Having originally declined to comment on the moves, Acrisure today announced Jeff