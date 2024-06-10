Welsh broker strikes another deal

Abergavenny-headquartered FR Ball Insurance has acquired Howell Insurance in Llantwit Major.

This strategic move expands the Bravo Network member’s footprint, adding to its established locations in Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale and Overton.

Paul Wandsworth managing director of FR Ball said: “The acquisition of Howell Insurance marks an exciting chapter in FR Ball’s growth journey.

“It reflects our commitment to expanding our reach and providing comprehensive insurance solutions to a broader audience. We look forward to integrating the Howells team and continuing to deliver exceptional service