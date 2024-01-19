The American consolidators are not done yet

Recent years have been notable for the amount of consolidation led by US-based insurance brokers. Ida Axling looks at whether these players are likely to continue doing deals at the same rate and what is driving these buying sprees.

US-based consolidators are showing increasing appetite to buy brokers in the UK despite an overall slowdown in deal activity, according to M&A experts.

Last year, American buyers carried out over a third of all deals completed in the UK, with Brown & Brown Europe notching up a total of 20 transactions.

Among other big acquirers were AssuredPartners which sealed its biggest UK acquisition yet in November when it snapped up Romero Group. The business is understood to have competed with other US