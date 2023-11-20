Brown & Brown fills out retail exec with promotions

Brown & Brown Europe has bolstered its retail executive team under CEO Duncan Carter with a raft of promotions, Insurance Age can reveal.

Last week, the broker announced Carolyn Callan, who was previously commercial lines director at Covéa, joined the business on 1 November as a managing director in its retail business.

She has been joined as MDs on Carter’s executive team by Neil Thornton and Stuart Grieb, with the pair having previously run the North and South respectively having come on board from Bluefin (2015) and WTW (2020).

“Both of them have now been promoted MD roles across the whole of the division, and we have bought