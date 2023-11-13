AssuredPartners seals biggest deal yet with Romero buy

AssuredPartners has bought Leeds-based Romero Group, which includes Romero Insurance Brokers, Sentient Group and Club Insure.

Founded in 1997 by Justin Romero-Trigo, Romero controls more than £100m of gross written premium, employs 205 staff across five regional offices, and specialises in placing construction, manufacturing, leisure and sports club risks.

The deal comes weeks after Insurance Age exclusively revealed that the business was exploring sale options, with US broking