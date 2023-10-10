Interview: CEO Phil Barton on why Partners& is an “antidote to the worst practices in the market”

Having posited the notion that it was an ‘anti-consolidator’ on launch in 2020, Partners& CEO Phil Barton puts forward the case to Jonathan Swift that it has lived up to its lofty ambition.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Having posited the notion that it was an ‘anti-consolidator’ on launch in 2020, Partners& CEO Phil Barton puts forward the case to Jonathan Swift that it has lived up to its lofty ambition.

When Partners& was born during the early days of Covid lockdown in 2020, I wrote a blog about the broking start-up titled When is a consolidator, not a consolidator?

The thrust of the article was that time would tell whether Partners& had been a success in living up to its positioning as a challenger to the status quo, and only then would we be able to conclude if the business had been true to its word, or had just turned into a facsimile of what it claimed it was railing against in the first

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

My Perfect Insurance Week: Beverley Bates, Markel Law

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Beverley Bates, advice services director at Markel Law​​​​​​​, shares her thoughts.

Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £5m - £6m

BMS - JCB Insurance Services - McClarrons - Oxford Insurance Brokers (belonging to USI Holdings during 2022) - Premierline Direct (Allianz Business Services) - Principal Insurance - Radius Insurance Solutions (Radius Payment Solutions) - Wesleyan Financial Services (Wesleyan Assurance Society)

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: