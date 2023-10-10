Interview: CEO Phil Barton on why Partners& is an “antidote to the worst practices in the market”

Having posited the notion that it was an ‘anti-consolidator’ on launch in 2020, Partners& CEO Phil Barton puts forward the case to Jonathan Swift that it has lived up to its lofty ambition.

When Partners& was born during the early days of Covid lockdown in 2020, I wrote a blog about the broking start-up titled When is a consolidator, not a consolidator?

The thrust of the article was that time would tell whether Partners& had been a success in living up to its positioning as a challenger to the status quo, and only then would we be able to conclude if the business had been true to its word, or had just turned into a facsimile of what it claimed it was railing against in the first