Optimism among brokers as Birmingham diversifies from manufacturing into booming new industries

The insurance sector in Birmingham is full of activity and has a bright future, according to experts who work in the area, as Ida Axling discovers.

While the Birmingham insurance market has faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, such as economic pressures, the Great Resignation and high levels of consolidation, the local economy is providing new opportunities for brokers.

Indeed, the local insurance sector is also growing. Conveniently located at the heart of the Midlands, and roughly halfway between London and Manchester, Birmingham has been a popular target for brokers looking to expand their UK footprints.

In 2017, JM