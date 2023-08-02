My Perfect Broker Week: Gallagher’s Debbie Moss

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Here are the answers from Debbie Moss, the managing director of Coventry for Gallagher.

What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?

The whole team in the office for internal strategy meetings, collaboration on upcoming renewals/prospects, discussions on relevant topics of the day, and planning for the week ahead, social interaction. Face to face contact remains an integral part of success.

In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?

Three days in the office, unless out at an external meeting, two days working from home. We have set days for each.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?

Planned discussion points, flexibility to go off agenda if relevant and important, discussion about successes and learning points, agreed action points

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?

As above with a different agenda including forthcoming opportunities and renewals and how best to work together in the future.

What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind of the day job?

Away from the workstation, a walk on good weather days, sitting in the garden on work-from-home days, eating away from the screen.

We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after-work event you have recently attended?

A network event at Twycross Zoo – a fabulous location.

Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?

Monthly debrief meetings to share progress on KPI’s/goals, recognition via awards, gifts, feedback, volunteering, social events.

Have you had a ‘workation’?

No. Prolonged absence would not work due to lack of face-to-face interactions.

On Friday evening, how do you like to wind down after a busy week?

Varies. A rest after looking after three grandsons during the day as I don’t work in the office on Friday, dinner out with friends, catching up with family.

Debbie Moss will be part of the panel Winning the Talent War in the Insurance Industry at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.

