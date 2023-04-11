Clear Group buys first international broker with MBC deal

Clear Group has acquired Irish commercial broker McAuliffe Barry & Collins Ltd (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie), its first deal outside the United Kingdom, Insurance Age can reveal.

Under the terms of the deal, Clear has acquired 100% ownership of the insurance business of MBC Insurance, representing its 38th deal since 2001.

The MBC executive management team led by managing director Des Murphy, directors Shane Sullivan and Brían McMahon and chairman Denis Collins, will continue to lead the business that controls £15m of GWP and has 22 staff over two offices, with seven in Kerry and the rest in Cork.

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of the Clear Group (pictured) told Insurance Age