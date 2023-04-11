Insurance Age

Clear Group buys first international broker with MBC deal

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of the Clear Group
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Clear Group has acquired Irish commercial broker McAuliffe Barry & Collins Ltd (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie), its first deal outside the United Kingdom, Insurance Age can reveal.

Under the terms of the deal, Clear has acquired 100% ownership of the insurance business of MBC Insurance, representing its 38th deal since 2001.

The MBC executive management team led by managing director Des Murphy, directors Shane Sullivan and Brían McMahon and chairman Denis Collins, will continue to lead the business that controls £15m of GWP and has 22 staff over two offices, with seven in Kerry and the rest in Cork.

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of the Clear Group (pictured) told Insurance Age

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

FCA proposes 10.4% hike to broker fees block

The Financial Conduct Authority is poised to raise fees for the general insurance mediation pot where brokers sit to £34.7m for 2023 to 2024, as its budget rises to £684.2m, including a £5.3m Consumer Duty cost.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: