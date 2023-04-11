Clear Group buys first international broker with MBC deal
Clear Group has acquired Irish commercial broker McAuliffe Barry & Collins Ltd (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie), its first deal outside the United Kingdom, Insurance Age can reveal.
Under the terms of the deal, Clear has acquired 100% ownership of the insurance business of MBC Insurance, representing its 38th deal since 2001.
The MBC executive management team led by managing director Des Murphy, directors Shane Sullivan and Brían McMahon and chairman Denis Collins, will continue to lead the business that controls £15m of GWP and has 22 staff over two offices, with seven in Kerry and the rest in Cork.
Mike Edgeley, group CEO of the Clear Group (pictured) told Insurance Age
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
NFP snaps up Gravity Risk Services
Acquisitive broker NFP has bought Gravity Risk Services for an undisclosed sum.
Menopause: What progress is the insurance sector making?
Menopause is becoming an issue where more and more insurance firms are raising awareness, offering staff support and embracing progressive policies. But how far have we really come? asks Saxon East.
Cowbell enters UK cyber market targeting SME brokers
US cyber specialist Cowbell has entered the UK market with plans to sell its products exclusively through brokers.
PFS launches independent governance review amid “current challenges” with CII
The Personal Finance Society revealed an independent governance review just months after the Chartered Insurance Institute seized control of its board.
Ex-Marsh Commercial leader David Bruce joins Acrisure
David Bruce joined Acrisure as chief operating officer and network CEO, Insurance Age can reveal.
People Moves: 3 – 6 April 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
FCA proposes 10.4% hike to broker fees block
The Financial Conduct Authority is poised to raise fees for the general insurance mediation pot where brokers sit to £34.7m for 2023 to 2024, as its budget rises to £684.2m, including a £5.3m Consumer Duty cost.
The Needham Group buys PJ Insurance Brokers
The Needham Group has bought PJ Insurance Brokers, adding £2.5m gross written premium to the firm and taking its GWP total to more than £12m.