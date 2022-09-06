Howden claims "world-first" with voluntary carbon credit insurance launch

The broker revealed that it had worked with carbon finance business, Respira International, and investment manager, Nephila Capital, to develop a carbon credit invalidation insurance solution in the hope of increasing confidence in the voluntary carbon market.

Whilst working on the product, Howden, Repsira and Nephila received advice from climate risk finance company, Parhelion.

The product, which is wrapped around books of independently-verified, high-quality carbon credits, provides cover