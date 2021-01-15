US-firm AssuredPartners buys Borland Insurance as it grows UK footprint
AssuredPartners has bought Scottish broker Borland Insurance for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.
The US-headquartered broker said in a statement that the transaction has received regulatory approval and will complete on 1 February 2021.
It further detailed that the team of 30 will remain with the business and under the leadership of Borland CEO, John Silcock.
Borland was founded in 1995 and has offices in Edinburgh, Aberdeenshire, Fife and Colchester. It provides insurance for
