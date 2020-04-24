Insurance Covid-Cast - episode five: Could the FOS be key to help bring clarity and nix growing number of SME BI complaints

In the latest episode of Insurance Post and Insurance Age’s new series of video casts brought to you while our journalists are in isolation lockdown we discuss the ongoing confusion around business interruption cover, and what is needed to bring some clarity to the situation

Joining Infopro Digital Insurance Division content director Jonathan Swift to discuss whether brokers should be concerned if claims are rejected and how the Financial Ombudsman Service could help mitigate an explosion complaints by acting now, are:

Concordia Consultancy chairman and past president of CILA Paul May

Questgates head of major loss Mike Ledgerton

