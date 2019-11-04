Macbeth makes first ever deal with CMJ Insurance Brokers buy

Move brings the broker's GWP up to £13m.

Macbeth Insurance Brokers & Financial Services has bought CMJ Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The move is Macbeth’s first ever acquisition and brings the Reading-headquartered firm’s gross written premium up to £13m.

According to the broker, CMJ works with clients from SMEs to multi-nationals and will bring both commercial lines and private client experience to Macbeth’s existing team of 25.

Directors Andrew Milverton and Colin Bailey join the Macbeth corporate team as client directors, and an additional four CMJ employees will move into Macbeth’s Theale offices.

CMJ managing director Chris Peters is retiring from the business.

Culture

Macbeth managing director Paul Macbeth commented: “We’ve known Andrew and Chris for almost a decade and when the opportunity came up to acquire such a high-quality business, we immediately saw the benefits.

“For a company like ours, whose strength is its people, finding the right cultural match is essential.

“It’s clear that CMJ share our values and approach – so we’re thrilled to welcome their clients and brilliant people into the Macbeth family.”

Organic growth

Macbeth was founded by Malcolm Macbeth in 1992 and specialises in the technology, recruitment, media and life sciences spaces. Paul Macbeth took over the business in 2009 following a management buyout.

Macbeth continued: “This is a new chapter for Macbeth. To date, our significant growth has been organic and this will continue.

“We’re in the position now to really leverage our superb existing infrastructure, potentially through further acquisitions, in a way that supports the strong regional independence and flexibility our clients value so highly.”

