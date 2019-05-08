InsurTech Futures: Azur to use AI to better analyse risk

Provider says new data platform will give underwriters more time to focus on building relationships with brokers.

Azur has partnered with technology firm Logical Glue to implement algorithms that it said will enable better risk analysis in order to free up underwriters to focus on broker relationships.

The managing digital agent explained that the technology would help it move towards straight through processing on simpler risks, allowing underwriters to work on the more complex risks.

According to Azur the solution puts customer data at the centre of operations to allow for real-time pricing and risk management.

Data

It detailed that all data is stored in one core system and then enriched with explainable artificial intelligence (XAI), which it said would improve the customer experience. Machine learning will then help underwriters understand risk better.

Azur further stated that the platform will integrate directly with its legacy portfolio, adding that as soon as a quote is requested, the client data collected by the broker is combined with other factors outside the rating variables and then fed into three algorithms.

Lara Korz, chief data officer of Azur, said: “With the availability of ever more data and unlimited access to computing power via the cloud, XAI is going to become an even bigger a factor in the risk transfer process.

“It has taken some time for the insurance industry to enter the digital world, but technology is now influencing every aspect of this sector and will increasingly be used to create policies that are tailor-made for individual risks.”

Technology

Azur launched in May 2017 with the aim to bring a technology company attitude to the insurance sector.

It has since launched a high net worth (HNW) car collector product, as well as a HNW home renovation policy and in November last year it unveiled a scheme to protect against water damage.

Last month the business selected Arag to provide both legal protection and home emergency assistance for its Smart Home household product for the emerging wealth sector which it unveiled earlier this year.

