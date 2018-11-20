InsurTech Futures: Start-up With Jack authorised by the FCA

Broker is the first regulatory exit from Worry+Peace's InsurTech incubator.

InsurTech start-up With Jack has been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The broker was previously part of Worry+Peace’s InsurTech incubator, which was launched in February 2017 to support UK-based start-up insurance distributors.

With Jack was founded by ametaur photographer Ashley Baxter and provides insurance for freelancers, predominantly underwritten by Beazley.

According to Worry+Peace, With Jack is the first start-up to exit the network after becoming authorised.

The firm added that the incubator was set up as an informal venture platform, with founders typically being introduced by word of mouth.

It further noted that the model was created to incubate new or emerging start-up ideas for three to five years or until the respective incubated businesses become sustainable.

Journey

James York, founder of Worry+Peace, commented: “This is exactly what I’m doing this for. Amongst all the InsurTech funding and hype there stands Ashley Baxter - complete with an inspiring story, too.”

He continued: “I’m honoured to have played a part in her bootstrapped journey to authorisation and sustainability - this is a proud moment and I have no doubt that the future is very bright for With Jack!”

Baxter added: “Because of my unconventional background, I found it tricky breaking into the insurance industry and didn’t really know where or how to start.

“Worry+Peace gave me the platform and confidence to test the water, allowing me to build With Jack to profitability and grow my book of customers before going directly authorised.”

The incubator works with several start-ups including drone specialist Flock and Hokodo.

