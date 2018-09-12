Ataraxia backs Thompson & Co's MBO

Investor takes minority stake in the business as it completes its third deal since May.

Thompson & Co has completed a management buyout backed by Ataraxia Broking, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal for an undisclosed sum saw existing shareholders of the family-owned broker reduce their stake in the firm, allowing others in the existing management team to increase their holdings.

In addition, Ataraxia became a minority shareholder in the West Midlands-based business.

Succession

The deal was completed on 28 August, and the investor noted it would give the owners the “comfort of knowing they have passed succession down to their deserving team”.

Atariaxia also confirmed it would help support the broker’s plans for the future with a focus on growing the business.

Thompson & Co remain members of the Marsh ProBroker network.

Generations

Adam Boakes, managing director of Ataraxia, stated: “Support on management buyouts is a complex area.

“We have a lovely business which can now pass under private ownership through the family generations.”

Thompson & Co director Paul Thompson added: “Ataraxia’s involvement offered the perfect solution, ensuring continued growth and strengthening of our proposition combined with a succession plan for existing shareholders.”

Investment

Insurance Age revealed earlier this week that Worthing-based Warwick Davis has also completed an MBO backed by Ataraxia.

The investor has also recently funded a management restructure at Lancashire-based Whitefield Insurance Services. In February it took a minority stake in Hampshire-based commercial insurance broker Glowsure to help it make local acquisitions.

Earlier this year Ataraxia also teamed up with Marsh to support succession planning for members of Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership and Bluefin Network.

