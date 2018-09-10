Warwick Davis completes MBO backed by Ataraxia

MD Neil Kerkhove takes the reins as Ataraxia picks up a minority stake in the broker.

Warwick Davis Insurance Consultants has completed a management buyout backed by Ataraxia Broking, Insurance Age can reveal.

The move sees managing director Neil Kerkhove take control of the business, with founder Warwick Davis exiting the broker.

Kerkhove was previously a director of the business. A spokesperson for Ataraxia confirmed that there had been no other changes in staff.

In addition, Ataraxia has taken a minority stake in the business for its part in the funding.

The deal, which completed on 3 September, was for an undisclosed sum, and Warwick Davis continues to be a member of the Purple Partnership.

Worthing-based Warwick Davis was established in 1995 and specialises in commercial and private clients.

Specialism

Adam Boakes, MD of Ataraxia, commented: “Support on passing succession to future generations is one of Ataraxia’s niche specialisms.

“Neil now takes the helm in a successful family business, and we are proud to partner with him and the team to take the business forward.”

Kerkhove added: “Ataraxia’s unique proposition and expertise in company restructuring has enabled us to fulfil our succession plan.

“We very much look forward to working with Ataraxia to assist us in achieving further growth and success in the coming years.”

