Paul Tasker joins Reg UK as MD

Tasker takes on newly created role after leaving Tasker Insurance Group in August last year.

Reg UK has appointed Paul Tasker to the newly created role of managing director.

Tasker joins the RegTech firm from Tasker Insurance Group where he was founder and chief executive officer.

He left the broker in August last year and was replaced by former Bluefin chief executive Robert Organ.

Reg stated that following recent investment from Disruptive Capital Finance, Tasker will lead the firm’s planned international expansion, as well as the launch of a new service designed to provide greater delegated underwriting authority oversight.

Risk

Tasker commented: “Having spent 25 years in the insurance industry, I’m well aware of Reg’s growing reputation to deliver RegTech solutions that are helping the industry to mitigate against regulatory and financial risk.

“It is an exciting time to be joining Michael and the team as we grow our global reach and the Reg product suite in 2018.

“Key to this growth will be our ability to attract and retain the best digital talent globally.”

Reg CEO Michael Phair added: “Paul’s extensive experience at all levels of the insurance intermediary market is an invaluable addition to the company, as we focus on building our services to both the insurance and financial services markets.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.