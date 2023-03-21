Insurance Age

Burns & Wilcox looks towards M&As, recruitment and online SMEs to bolster growth plans

Mergers and handshake - city concept
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The managing general agent and underwriting business has plans to expand its team, and is open to mergers and acquisitions as a tool for growth during 2023.

In 2022, Stuart Kilpatrick, CEO of Burns & Wilcox (pictured, right), told Insurance Age that the MGA was on course towards doubling its business, and it would get there by the end of 2022.

However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, this week Kilpatrick admitted that the company did not achieve quite what it wanted, but expects the business to ‘definitely’ double this year.

Getting what we want versus the availability of talented people has been a difficult balance to achieve

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Voices

Profile: Abby Houghton – Young female broker

As part of Insurance Age's Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Sophie Locke-Cooper spoke with Brightside Insurance Services’ Abby Houghton about what it is like being a young female in the industry.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: