Burns & Wilcox looks towards M&As, recruitment and online SMEs to bolster growth plans

The managing general agent and underwriting business has plans to expand its team, and is open to mergers and acquisitions as a tool for growth during 2023.

In 2022, Stuart Kilpatrick, CEO of Burns & Wilcox (pictured, right), told Insurance Age that the MGA was on course towards doubling its business, and it would get there by the end of 2022.

However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, this week Kilpatrick admitted that the company did not achieve quite what it wanted, but expects the business to ‘definitely’ double this year.

Getting what we want versus the availability of talented people has been a difficult balance to achieve