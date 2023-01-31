Insurance Age

Atec leader sets out doubling target

Brendan Devine Kwik Fit Insurance
Atec, parent company for Ceta Insurance and Arkel, has plans to more than double its business through organic growth in niche insurance lines over the next five years and will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions.

The Oxfordshire-based company specialises in niche leisure, household and SME cover. It also offers digital quote and buy journeys through its own InsureMy, Compare and LoveYourHut brands.

Atec’s portfolio includes wholesale business to business property specialist, Ceta Insurance, and in-house managing general agent, Arkel.

Non-standard home specialist Ceta Insurance launched its Prestige Notional home insurance product last year and expanded the user base of its rewards program to above 600

