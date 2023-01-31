Atec leader sets out doubling target
Atec, parent company for Ceta Insurance and Arkel, has plans to more than double its business through organic growth in niche insurance lines over the next five years and will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions.
The Oxfordshire-based company specialises in niche leisure, household and SME cover. It also offers digital quote and buy journeys through its own InsureMy, Compare and LoveYourHut brands.
Atec’s portfolio includes wholesale business to business property specialist, Ceta Insurance, and in-house managing general agent, Arkel.
Non-standard home specialist Ceta Insurance launched its Prestige Notional home insurance product last year and expanded the user base of its rewards program to above 600
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Voices
Start-up The Yorkshire Broker targets SME
A new commercial insurance broker, The Yorkshire Broker, which is set to launch officially in the SME market in February has shared its frustration over the Financial Conduct Authority’s lengthy application process.
Society of Insurance Broking chair looks to Biba to improve engagement
The new chair of the Society of Insurance Broking, Laura Hancock, has told Insurance Age that this year’s focus will be on raising professional standards in broking and talent recruitment.
Is it a golden age for broker start-ups, despite rising costs?
The CEO of Brokerring, Stuart Randall, recently told delegates at Broker Expo 2022 it can cost £250,000 to start-up a brokerage. Sophie Locke-Cooper explores why it is now so expensive - and whether it is proving detrimental to those seeking to go alone.
Daines Kapp's George Worby first to complete Allianz's broker apprenticeship
Allianz has revealed its first success story in its broker apprenticeship programme which it believes could help tackle the recruitment crisis.
RSA can no longer 'hide behind the screen' to engage brokers - Catherine Frost
Stakeholder engagement with brokers is a priority for increased visibility, according to RSA regional managing director Catherine Frost.
Chaucer launches new ESG ‘scorecard’
Chaucer has rolled out an initiative to measure the environmental, social and governance performance of clients and business partners.
Increase in scamming methods as ransomware frequency decreases- CFC’s Lindsay Nelson
Cyber development leader at CFC Underwriting, Lindsey Nelson, has warned the insurance industry not to ignore other ways of scamming as ransomware decreases in frequency yet still dominates the headlines.
A system to categorise cyber incidents in the pipeline - CFC head Burns
At the CFC Cyber Forum yesterday, James Burns, head of cyber at CFC, revealed plans to categorise cyber incidents, just like weather events, to determine the impact of each incident and to help insurers and brokers regulate the severity of subsequent claims.