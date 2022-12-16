Insurance Age

Is it a golden age for broker start-ups, despite rising costs?

start up rocket
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The CEO of Brokerring, Stuart Randall, recently told delegates at Broker Expo 2022 it can cost £250,000 to start-up a brokerage. Sophie Locke-Cooper explores why it is now so expensive - and whether it is proving detrimental to those seeking to go alone.

At Insurance Age’s Broker Expo this year, Brokerring CEO Stuart Randall warned that it could cost around a quarter of a million pounds to set up a broker from scratch and described AR networks as nurseries for new insurance brokers.

Speaking after the event he insisted that there are multiple factors as to why its has become so costly, including compliance, offices, staff, expertise, and having enough capital to make sure the company can survive for the first year or two.

Randall continued:

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Voices

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: