Daines Kapp's George Worby first to complete Allianz's broker apprenticeship

Allianz has revealed its first success story in its broker apprenticeship programme which it believes could help tackle the recruitment crisis.

The insurer has also promised more developments in 2023 with another cohort of apprenticeships.

Allianz Insurance launched the training programme in January 2021, as part of a commitment to invest in the broker leaders of the future. The programme can take 12-36 months to complete depending on qualification level targeted.

The insurer has shared its first success story of George Worby, account handler at Daines Kapp Insurance Brokers, who passed his level three Chartered Insurance Institute