Insurers and brokers detail employee help amid cost-of-living crisis

Numerous insurers and brokers have revealed one-off payments and wage increases for staff as the cost of living crisis hits worker's pockets. Insurance Age details some of the financial and other help being provided below.

TL Dallas

In August, TL Dallas’s managing director Polly Staveley confirmed a cost-of-living pay rise for its staff.

She stated that in October all employees will get a £750 bonus to help with the rise in utility bills.

This followed a recent £2000 uplift in salaries across the board in July. The broker also said it’s focusing on wellness by working with mental health charity Charlie Waller Trust on inhouse bespoke training and awareness for all.

Jensten Group

According to Jensten Group’s