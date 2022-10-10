Ecclesiastical survey finds stress is still major issue for brokers

According to Ecclesiastical’s latest Broker Wellbeing Survey, attitudes towards mental health are improving but stress continues to be a major issue for brokers.

The annual survey, published to coincide with World Mental Health Day, found that stress and anxiety levels have risen for the fourth year running, with a record number of brokers reporting that they feel overwhelmed.

However, according to the insurer, firms are doing more to improve mental wellbeing, with three-quarters of brokers saying their company is committed to improving mental health, and a record number of intermediaries have introduced wellbeing measures in the workplace.

The top