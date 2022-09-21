Brokers hailed as a “critical” distribution channel for trade credit insurance by Allianz Trade CEO
CEO at Allianz Trade UK & Ireland, Sarah Murrow, has described brokers as a "critical" distributer when promoting trade credit insurance to clients.
She added trade credit policies were highly transactional compared to other insurance products and highlighted the importance of brokers to educate clients on their trade credit risks.
There are multiple risks impacting trade credit policies currently, according to Murrow (pictured), including consumer spending, the rise of energy costs, inflation and the increase in cost of financing.
She continued: “Brokers have the ability to advise clients of trade credit exposures. They do a great job
