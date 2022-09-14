Insurance Age

Coversure Poole owner John Palmer buys Croydon franchise

John Palmer, Coversure Poole owner and Rajan Amin, former Coversure Croydon owner
Owner of three Coversure franchises, John Palmer, has purchased Coversure Croydon with plans to buy more.

According to Palmer (pictured on the right), while growing organically is a major focus, expansion will also come through acquisitions with purchasing more franchises “definitely part of the plan.”

Palmer already owned Coversure Poole, Coversure Weymouth and Coversure Maidstone and has added £2m of brokerage to the portfolio by snapping up Coversure Croydon.

It is his second post-pandemic acquisition. In April 2021 he bought Coversure Maidstone as part of a plan to have a string of high street

