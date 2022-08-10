Registration opens for 2022 Dive In festival
Registration opened this week for the festival which focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The launch announcement detailed that the event, now in its eighth year, will host more than 150 events across 40 countries from 27-29 September.
Last year, the festival had over 31,000 attendees from 103 countries.
Thailand is among the countries to host events for the first time, whilst others from across the world return to tackle new challenges the industry faces.Theme
Dive In’s mission
