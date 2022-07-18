Blog: How brokers can make the most of claims relationship managers

Whether it’s your first time meeting a claims relationship manager or perhaps you’ve worked together so long your interactions have fallen into a routine, you might not be aware of the breadth of services you can expect from a CRM. The personalised support they’re here to deliver to you and your client can take many shapes.

It starts at inception… or before!

CRMs often work with their distribution colleagues when they are trying to attract new business. They bring in their expertise, detailing