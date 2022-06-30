Insurtech and ESG suggested to be FCA’s next regulatory focus

Chief compliance counsel at Harbour Underwriting, Nameeta Biswas, forecast there could be more regulation around insurtech and fintech coming down the pipeline from the FCA.

Director of Padda Consulting, Suneeta Padda, said there will be more focus on the aspects of ESG in the future.

Padda commented that the FCA could potentially target the environment and social part of ESG.

She said: “A lot of firms are doing a lot of work in the ES bit of ESG. Companies have got to start thinking outside