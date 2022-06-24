30 minutes with: Axa’s Alan Scott
What is your insurance background?
Before insurance I took a degree in languages – it was my real passion. Straight after finishing that degree I moved to France to teach English.
It was brilliant to have that opportunity. I did that for two years and then I decided I wanted to come back. I entered the world of insurance in 2003 and joined RSA on one of its graduate development programmes. Then I spent an enjoyable 15 years working across every part of the insurance business. I also had the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Voices
Most read
- Greggs ups events in Zurich BI £150m court case claim
- FCA fines JLT Specialty £7.8m for financial crime control failings
- Acrisure plants flag in UK with Russell Scanlan buy
- Ceta launches notional home insurance product
- Jensten expects to reach £500m GWP goal by the end of the year
- FCA warned on nearly 2000 potential scams in 2021/22
- ProAktive buy part of national expansion, says Clear boss Lickens