30 minutes with: Axa’s Alan Scott

What is your insurance background?

Before insurance I took a degree in languages – it was my real passion. Straight after finishing that degree I moved to France to teach English.

It was brilliant to have that opportunity. I did that for two years and then I decided I wanted to come back. I entered the world of insurance in 2003 and joined RSA on one of its graduate development programmes. Then I spent an enjoyable 15 years working across every part of the insurance business. I also had the