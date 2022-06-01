Blog: Chubb Masterpiece – The class of 1996

We all hope to get at least one decent break in our career. Mine came in 1996 when Chubb hired me from Cox Underwriting to lead the launch of Masterpiece in the UK.

Chubb had been in a failed joint venture with Sun Alliance and sent a young buck from New Jersey to undo that and build a new proposition. That young buck was actually a certain Ross Buchmueller - he is about the smartest guy I’ve ever known.

Buchmueller left Chubb to set up AIG Private Clients and I often wonder if I should have