Biba’s White attacks FSCS funding model

White, speaking as he kicked off the first in-person British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference since 2019, used his speech to call for the sector to unite against the unfairness of the funding model for the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

He called for action stating: “We never mind being leaders, but we must not be left paying over the odds for the failures of others. When the FCA produces its consultation paper on possible new approaches to funding compensation, I encourage