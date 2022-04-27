Blog: Lessons in the use of confidential information
The publicised case of Mulsanne Insurance Company versus Marshmallow Financial Services has cast a spotlight on the use of confidential information. It raises interesting issues about managing general agents (“MGAs”) and their use of information provided to them by the insurer.
In 2019, Marshmallow decided to form its own insurance company (Marshmallow Insurance) but Mulsanne was not notified until September 2020 when it was ready to launch.
Mulsanne sought to terminate the TOBA in February
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Voices
Most read
- Aviva reveals scale of broker recruitment ‘headache’ threatening growth
- Amanda Blanc to co-chair Treasury’s climate transition plan taskforce
- Property pricing up 9% in Q1
- Profit and turnover up at One Broker as firm eyes acquisitions
- FCA unveils enhanced oversight programme for newly authorised firms
- New Stubben Edge network appoints first AR
- People Moves: 25 - 29 April 2022