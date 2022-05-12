Editor letter - May 2022: Climate consideration
May has certainly come around quickly and with it a celebration of all things broking, with the return of the much-loved Biba conference in Manchester. It is great to see the industry get together once more and I wish all delegates and the Association every success.
I also want to use this space to talk about the environment. In recent weeks we have seen Extinction Rebellion blockade Lloyd’s and Aviva’s Amanda Blanc taking the chair role on the government’s climate transition taskforce and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Voices
Most read
- Amanda Blanc reveals sexism got worse as she took more senior roles
- Biba urges FCA to step in as Lloyds moves to close undesignated client money accounts
- Carlyle funds buy NSM in £1.44bn deal
- The tech toolbox: What do brokers need?
- Commission cut threat remains as FCA continues residential leaseholder insurance study
- Biba’s White attacks FSCS funding model
- Clegg Gifford buys ARs to expand branch network