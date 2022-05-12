Editor letter - May 2022: Climate consideration

May has certainly come around quickly and with it a celebration of all things broking, with the return of the much-loved Biba conference in Manchester. It is great to see the industry get together once more and I wish all delegates and the Association every success.

I also want to use this space to talk about the environment. In recent weeks we have seen Extinction Rebellion blockade Lloyd’s and Aviva’s Amanda Blanc taking the chair role on the government’s climate transition taskforce and