Sam White streamlines UK businesses

Sam White, chair of Freedom Services Group, which comprises MGA Pukka Insure, broker Freedom Brokers and claims service Action 365, has restructured the organisation to remove silos and bring everything under one entity as a small insurer.

White explained to Insurance Age that the business has changed since she replaced herself as CEO with a corporate psychologist, Andrew Tailby, and it is now working towards removing silos.

White explained: “We are trying to move and put the data in one place