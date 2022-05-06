Regulation round-up: An end to form over substance?

Things have changed at the Financial Conduct Authority since Nikhil Rathi became CEO. Not all of them would be to his choosing, even if they are a by-product of the changes he has made.

Gone from its annual business plan are the detailed notes on activities to be conducted by the various supervisory areas and in their place are the high-level goals that the regulator hopes to achieve.

The FCA has gone further in 2022 by publishing a strategy paper covering the next three years which contains