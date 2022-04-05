Opinion: Making sense of the census

The government carried out its 10-year census in 2021 and will be releasing the first set of results for England and Wales around May 2022. The figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland are delayed until 2023 due to coronavirus.

The census data will include a wide range of information about the population, such as where people live and work, socio-economic data, and how they commute, among other data points that will be gathered. The government will be using the data to help plan for the future