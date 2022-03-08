IWD: More than 30 years to achieve gender parity

Women in Finance, championed by Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc, has published recommendations to tackle the slow progress of women into senior roles across financial services.

The proportion of women in senior management increased by only 1% between 2018 and 2020 (from 31% to 32%). At this rate, it is predicted it will take the financial services industry another 30 years to achieve gender parity at senior levels.

The Women in Finance Charter asks signatories to commit to progressing women into senior