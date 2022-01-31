Insurance Age

Regulation roundup: So much to do, so little time

stopping dominoes falling
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
David Sparkes (ACII) is head of compliance and training at Biba

One could be forgiven for wondering where to focus one’s attention when it comes to regulatory matters. The new year brought into force the second set of remedies following the General Insurance Pricing Practices Market Study, alongside looming deadlines for some significant consultations.

October 2021 set in motion the obligations from the first set of GIPP remedies, on managing conflicts of interests within a firm’s systems and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Voices

Most read

  1. Freeway announces £250m deal with Sabre
  2. News analysis: Is it time for a regulatory rethink?
  3. FCA urges brokers to help leaseholders in response to Gove request
  4. Revenue and profits up in Gallagher's broker business in 2021
  5. Blog: What are the FCA Value Measures?
  6. FCA names Penny James as chair of its Practitioner Panel
  7. Michael Gove calls on FCA to review rising premiums for residential buildings

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: