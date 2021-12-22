Blog: Product liability and fixed recoverable costs

Following the 2019 consultation on Fixed Recoverable Costs (FRC), the government has published its intended approach in response, which generally though not entirely, follows the recommendations made by Jackson LJ.

It is intended for this new regime to be introduced at some point in the year 2022. It will apply to all qualifying cases where the accident date/cause of action is post the date of implementation, save for in disease cases where the letter of claim/notification of claim is the