Insurance Cares: QBE cyber expert develops suicide prevention tool

A fresh tool has been created for the insurance industry and beyond to help safeguard the mental health of its workers.

Alice Hendy was moved to create a browser extension which provides breathing exercises, contact numbers for support organisations and act as a “hub of hope” to people who may be at risk of suicide after her brother took his own life last year.

The browser extension, entitled Ripple Suicide Prevention, is free to download for families, councils and schools but Hendy is