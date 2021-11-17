Insurance Cares: QBE cyber expert develops suicide prevention tool
A fresh tool has been created for the insurance industry and beyond to help safeguard the mental health of its workers.
Alice Hendy was moved to create a browser extension which provides breathing exercises, contact numbers for support organisations and act as a “hub of hope” to people who may be at risk of suicide after her brother took his own life last year.
The browser extension, entitled Ripple Suicide Prevention, is free to download for families, councils and schools but Hendy is
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Voices
Most read
- Aston Lark buys Top 100 broker
- Lycetts takes from Aon and Marsh to drive growth plans
- Aston Lark acquires Philip Williams & Company
- Capacity and insurer relationships key priorities for broker space
- People Moves: 15-19 November 2021
- Market Analysis: Broking consolidation from 2010 to today – how the top 100 has changed
- CII warns on social media use