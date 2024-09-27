Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Avoira’s Ian Taylor
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on Avoira’s head of commercial – customer experience Ian Taylor.
UK Broker Week aims to offer a complete week of activity aimed at promoting the broking sector. What two or three things would help constitute a perfect working/broking week for you?
Meeting C level and management level people at insurance brokers, to share with them the opportunities to improve their business using artificial intelligence. Enjoying a good coffee and chat; to talk about the experiences with AI, what to avoid and exploring how it could work for their business.
Can you give us a short snapshot of the insights you will be looking to share during your session at Broker Expo 2024?
What results insurance brokers have received from using AI including increased sales, reduced costs and improved efficiencies. With an eye on the FCA’s consumer duty too.
The UK Broker Awards take place on the Thursday night of Broker Week; if you were to give an award to a broking individual or company who would it be and what for?
Broker of the year, it would be great to hear the story of the applicants.
As we look forward to 2025, how well placed is the broking sector to prosper - and what gives you the confidence in your answer?
Risk and costs are rising throughout, highlighting the importance of insurance; and this gives me confidence the sector will do well. Insurance is looking to tech to deal with its challenges and there is a natural fit, with the right ones.
Birmingham is home to Cadbury’s World; what is your favourite chocolate bar and why?
Snickers nowadays – so many different ingredients, means great value for money. They also look great if you put them in a fridge to cool, then slice it into sections with a sharp knife. The cross section of the caramel and peanuts still fascinates my kids. Then they eat it.
Outside Broker Expo, have you ever attended any other trade shows at the Birmingham NEC and if so what was it?
IT and Telecoms shows. Although The Classic Car Motor Show is a personal favourite, as my brother-in-law is restoring a rare 1960s sports car from scratch.
To sign up now to join Ian at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 10 October, click here.
For more details on the event, click here.
