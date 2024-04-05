Blog: With the right team inhouse technology development needn’t be a pipe dream for brokers

Technology is key in charting and improving the consumer’s insurance journey. Daniel Huddart, CTO of Avantia Group’s Homeprotect, explains the benefits of building digital platforms inhouse with open-source technologies and a diverse skill set.

As a sector technology has become increasingly indispensable to insurance. And as it continues to evolve, it has the ability to disrupt and transform the industry’s long-established practices.

However, off-the-shelf solutions may not fully address unique customer pain points or desired functionalities, so it is incumbent on brokers and insurers to craft tailored solutions for specific needs.

To address this one avenue could be a targeted approach to recruitment.

Employing