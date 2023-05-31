Howden taps into Ingenie for UK telematics roll out
International broker Howden has announced the UK launch of Howden Drive, its telematics app and data beacon, which aims to help reduce premiums for policyholders, optimise loss ratios for brokers and insurers, and improve road safety.
This follows a rollout in Europe, where Howden said the product has been used by more than 250,000 policyholders since 2018.
Howden Drive seeks to optimise insurer/broker loss ratios and reduce risk in their portfolios by harnessing over a decade of driving and claims data in Europe, and in the UK via Ingenie a brand owned by subsidiary A-Plan.
A-Plan bought Ingenie from Watchstone Group in October 2020, its first deal under Howden ownership.
Howden Drive also targets driving behaviour by
Verisk targets brokers and MGAs with Morning Data buy
Global data analytics and technology provider Verisk has bought Morning Data, a supplier of software to brokers and managing general agents in London and across the world.
Applied approaching 100 Epic milestone
Applied Systems has 72 brokers live on Epic in the UK and is onboarding another 30 customers that have already been won, which will take the total to more than 100 by the end of the year, Europe CEO Tom Needs confirmed to Insurance Age.
Insly launches no code sales software for brokers
Software provider Insly has rolled out BrokerFlow, designed to enable brokers to digitise their sales workflow including application forms, risk surveys, and customer proposals.
UK Broker Awards open for entries – get yours in now
The 2023 UK Broker Awards returns this year at a new venue during a new month.
Policy Expert focuses on customer retention as top priority
Policy Expert’s COO Adam Powell has stressed that customer retention is its top priority in 2023, as it continues to focus on its organic growth.
Ex-Applied Systems leader Joe Sultana joins digital schemes firm IS2
Joe Sultana, former chief operating officer at Applied Systems Europe, has joined digital trading and distribution platform for the schemes market IS2 as commercial director.
‘Massive blow’ for UK insurtechs averted as key bank is rescued
The Financial Conduct Authority has moved to reassure customers of their rights following the rescue of Silicon Valley Bank.
Open GI sale not a cause for concern, say users
Treasurer of Open GI User Group, Mark Sollis, has told Insurance Age that the potential sale of the software house by its majority shareholder is not a cause for concern.