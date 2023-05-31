Insurance Age

Howden taps into Ingenie for UK telematics roll out

penny-searles-smartdriverclub
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

International broker Howden has announced the UK launch of Howden Drive, its telematics app and data beacon, which aims to help reduce premiums for policyholders, optimise loss ratios for brokers and insurers, and improve road safety.

This follows a rollout in Europe, where Howden said the product has been used by more than 250,000 policyholders since 2018.

Howden Drive seeks to optimise insurer/broker loss ratios and reduce risk in their portfolios by harnessing over a decade of driving and claims data in Europe, and in the UK via Ingenie a brand owned by subsidiary A-Plan.

A-Plan bought Ingenie from Watchstone Group in October 2020, its first deal under Howden ownership.

Howden Drive also targets driving behaviour by

