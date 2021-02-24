Iotatech launches policy admin platform for brokers
Insurance technology disrupter, Iotatech has launched its multi-line policy administration SaaS solution forbrokers, MGAs and insurers.
It follows the launch of its claims service in 2019.
Iotatech CEO Mick Sargeant said: “We are delighted to launch Iotatech Policy, building on the success we have had since the launch of Iotatech Claims.
“Iotatech Policy is a highly configurable policy administration platform, architected for agility, speed, innovation and scalability. Agents interact with
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected]o.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Broker wordings behind Allianz's Covid-19 BI claims hit
- Consolidators running out of M&A targets
- Mike Bruce lifts lid on GRP’s Marsh Networks deal
- Blog: How could the Spring 2021 Budget affect insurance brokers?
- People Moves: 22 - 26 February 2021
- Zurich takes stake in MyPolicy
- Aston Lark reveals two fresh deals