Principal takes tech step with emotion detecting AI software

Principal Insurance is set to deploy AI-powered real-time speech and text analytics software across all areas of its UK business.

The Manchester-headquartered broker has entered a contract with technology solutions provider Avoira for the provision and implementation of Xdroid Speech analytics across its UK operations.

Matt Byrne, Principal’s head of distribution, has described the capabilities of the cloud-hosted technology as “game-changing”.

Xdroid can capture, analyse and