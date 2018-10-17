InsurTech Futures: Four major insurers join ex-Aviva director Fraser Edmond's platform

Axa, Zurich, Ecclesiastical and QBE to use start-up's data sharing platform to reach more regional brokers.

InsurTech start-up Broker Insights has partnered with Zurich, Axa, Ecclesiastical and QBE.

This follows on from its previously announced partnership with Hiscox.

Broker Insights launched in January this year. Its data platform combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK commercial broker market.

At the time of the start-up’s launch, chief executive officer Fraser Edmond, who was previously broker distribution at Aviva, said the new business aimed to support the independent broker sector.

According to Broker Insights, insurers will be able to see an accurate view of business opportunities in the regional broker market and the platform has been designed to help regional brokers be seen and heard more.

Relationships

Edmond commented: “Our insurer partners have strong digital agendas and an ambition to support the regional broker market. We are helping them grow and optimise their UK footprint whilst levelling the playing field for regional brokers as new relationships are created and existing ones strengthened.

“We really are championing regional brokers by delivering this capability with no fee and better connecting them with insurers – matching the right insurers to the right brokers at the right time, with the right products for their customers.”

Graham Boffey, head of UK distribution at Zurich, added: “It’s important to brokers and Zurich that we have the right conversations at the right time – the Broker Insights proposition offers the chance to make it easier for Zurich and for regional brokers to match quickly on risks.”

He explained that the partnership would make it easier for brokers to understand Zurich’s underwriting strategy, get information about products and faster responses to quotes.

Opportunities

Meanwhile Deepak Soni, director of commercial intermediary at Axa, noted that the technology solution supports Axa’s branch network focus.

“This platform has real potential in further strengthening our relationships in regional markets across the UK and provide more opportunities to support independent brokers and customers alike,” he added.

Adrian Saunders, commercial director for Ecclesiastical, continued: “This is a practical application of InsurTech, it will improve efficiency for everyone and enhance the customer experience for brokers and their clients.”

In addition, Matthew Crane, executive director of market management at QBE, concluded: “This platform’s search capability will allow us to build new opportunities with regional brokers.

“Identifying enhanced digital capabilities such as this is core to QBE’s commitment to strengthening our relationship with these brokers and putting greater focus on our customer’s needs.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.