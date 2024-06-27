C-Quence seeks to “unleash” digital tools and target schemes after Sompo tie-up

C-Quence is looking to “unleash the breadth” of its digital capabilities and target more schemes business having switched capacity provider for its property and casualty and property owners propositions.

Last week the insurtech managing general agent revealed it would now be using Sompo rather than its launch partner NIG in these sectors. Zurich continues as its capacity for management liability business.

Jacqueline McNamee, founder and CEO of C-Quence, pictured, told Insurance Age: “We are exceptionally grateful to NIG for having the belief and supporting us at the very outset when we were developing our P&C offering before it even launched. Credit to them, they were great people to work with