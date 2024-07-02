Astorg takes majority stake in Acturis

European private equity firm Astorg has boosted its investment in Acturis to over the 50% threshold.

Co-founders Theo Duchen and David McDonald, along with the wider management team and staff, have kept a “sizeable minority” holding, the software house confirmed.

Astorg invested in the technology specialists in 2019 taking a minority stake as previous PE backer Summit Partners exited.

It has now signed up to own about 52% of the business.

When Astorg invested Acturis had 700 staff across five countries and four divisions. The totals now stand at 1,200 people across seven countries, supporting over