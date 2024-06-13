Interview: Sabre CEO Geoff Carter

Sabre boss Geoff Carter tells Insurance Age about the upsides for brokers from its IHP rollout, growing in motorbikes after the collapse of MCE and profitable expansion plans in taxi.

In a wide-ranging interview, the motor specialist’s CEO reveals why the provider will not be launching a previously promised temporary insurance product in the near future, addresses cyber learnings after the 2023 attack, the value of being listed on the London Stock Exchange and shares his views on the pressures of regulation.

“We have absolutely no ambition to move away from the broker market whatsoever,” he says.

Instead Sabre is making “big investments” in insurer hosted pricing with